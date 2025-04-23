The Northern Region Nyika Media Club is set to benefit from a K500,000 donation from Gazette Media, a media consultancy firm, to support its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Gazette Media Lead Consultant McDonald Chapalapata handed over the donation in Mzuzu on Tuesday, citing the firm’s commitment to promoting media excellence. Chapalapata emphasized the importance of media clubs in enhancing journalistic expertise and news authenticity.

“As a consultancy firm, we collaborate closely with media houses to secure the publicity and media coverage of our clients. We believe that Nyika Media Club advocates for professionalism in journalism, which aligns with our interests,” said Chapalapata.

However, he expressed concern over the increasing reliance on social media as a news source, noting that it has significantly compromised the quality and credibility of journalism today.

“Nowadays, anyone with a phone and internet access considers themselves a journalist, often disregarding professional standards. That is why we believe these media clubs are playing a vital role in promoting better skills in the field,” he added.

In response, Nyika Media Club chairperson Feston Malekezo applauded Gazette Media for the donation, stating that it will be instrumental during their general meeting as they discuss competence in journalism.

“This donation has come at a perfect time, coinciding with our Annual General Meeting, where our focus will be on the upcoming elections and exchanging ideas on ensuring fair and balanced reporting,” said Malekezo.

The AGM, scheduled for this weekend, will bring together media professionals to discuss industry challenges and share best practices. The donation is expected to contribute to the success of the event.