M’mbelwa District in Malawi is transforming a unique approach to grassroots development, spearheaded by the M’mbelwa District Council.

With projects spanning health, education, infrastructure, and agriculture, the council is setting an example of effective local governance that directly benefits communities.

The council’s success lies in its focus on collaboration and accountability.

During a recent meeting with the Mzukuzuku Area Development Committee (ADC), Veston Mulungu, Director of Administration, emphasized the council’s mission to empower communities while aligning with national development goals.

“These projects are about more than just infrastructure; they are about building a better future for our people,” Mulungu said.

Significant achievements include the construction of new school blocks, improved access to clean water, and upgraded road networks—projects that address the district’s most pressing needs. Flemmings Zgambo, Chairperson of the Mzukuzuku ADC, praised the council for its transparency and inclusive approach.

“This partnership has delivered real results. We are optimistic about tackling more challenges together,” he remarked.

Transparency is central to the council’s strategy. Walter Chikuni, Director of Planning and Development, recently urged community members in Kampingo Sibande to monitor locally funded projects, such as those supported by the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) Fund.

“These funds are meant to improve lives. It is our joint duty to ensure they are used responsibly,” Chikuni stated during a community engagement session.

The council’s work is supported by the Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA), which has strengthened local governance through community involvement. Residents are now actively participating in planning, implementing, and overseeing development initiatives, ensuring transparency and accountability.

M’mbelwa District Council also encourages communities to take ownership of completed projects to ensure their sustainability. By promoting an inclusive and transparent approach, the council is addressing immediate challenges while laying the foundation for long-term development.

M’mbelwa’s success is positioning it as a model district, inspiring other regions in Malawi to embrace grassroots-driven development for sustainable progress.