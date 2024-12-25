Political activist Bon Kalindo has condemned in the strongest terms possible the killing of a police officer in Mangochi-Chiponde, saying this is not acceptable in modern democracy and this should be a wake-up call to the authorities to find out the reasons why the citizens are always in anger.

Kalindo said while it is bad for the citizens to take the law into their hands, the government, through the police, must revisit their relationships with the citizens, claiming that some police officers are abusing people through severe beatings and shootings.

He said discipline starts with oneself, calling on the government to exercise discipline by standing on truth and justice for the people to emulate the same, observing that the country’s leaders are liars, and this is causing the citizens to be angry.

Speaking through an audio clip, Kalindo has condemned the force applied in undressing women cladding in MCP zienjes at Pengapenga in Ntcheu district while President Dr Lazarus Chakwera was travelling from Lilongwe to Mangochi for a Christmas and New Year holiday.

Kalindo has advised all Malawians to enjoy their democratic rights by wearing the party clothes of their choice and calling on the MCP to put its house to order and perhaps go back to the drawing board to see where this is originating from.

He said booing the President wherever he is travelling, castigating and insulting the President, and removing banners bearing the picture of President Chakwera, saying all these are signs that God is not happy with the MCP leadership.

The activist has warned the government that cooking up figures for the registered voters and Malawians rejecting President Chakwera and his MCP before elections are held in the country is a recipe for disaster for Mec to declare President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera the winner in the September 2025 elections.

“Signs are on the wall that Malawians don’t want you in government, and you are busy with Mec cooking up figures; this is a recipe for disaster; Malawians won’t accept this,” said Kalindo.

He has also accused the MCP government of abusing pensioners by not giving them their money, claiming that some are dying, failing to send their children to school, and buying food for not accessing the money they worked for.

Kalindo has finally advised Malawians to celebrate Christmas and New Year festivities with responsibility, considering the economic crisis they are in with skyrocketing prices of essential goods on a daily hunger in most households.

He has sent his best wishes to the poor people in Malawi, urging them to celebrate Christmas and New Year while sailing in a sea of challenges every day, giving them hope that God is watching all this, and soon, Malawi will be liberated from the shackles of dictatorship.