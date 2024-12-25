Vice President Michael Usi says the government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), will continue with the Lean Season Food Insecurity Response programme to provide relief food to households that are affected by natural disasters such as drought and cyclones.

Usi made the assurance at Nasawa Community Ground, Traditional Authority M’biza in Zomba, where DoDMA distributed bags of maize to vulnerable households through the Lean Response Food Insecurity Response programme.

He asked those who are charged with the responsibility to register beneficiaries to be honest when identifying and registering recipients of humanitarian assistance.

He also appealed to communities to stop cutting down trees carelessly, saying this contributes to climate change, whose effects are so devastating.

DoDMA Commissioner Charles Kalemba said hunger will remain, and the department will continue with Lean Season Food Insecurity Response programmes to cushion people.

District Commissioner for Zomba, Reinhard Chavula, hailed the government through DoDMA for responding to the good situation in the district.

She disclosed that 1,760 households were affected by drought while 788 households were affected by the recent Cyclone Chido in Zomba.

One of the recipients of relief food, David Mwanyali, commended the government for responding to the plight of hunger-affected households.