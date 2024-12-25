The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has expressed deep concern about the festive season in Malawi, describing it as one of the most challenging periods for many Malawians.

According to CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, this year’s celebrations are marred by widespread economic distress, with the majority of citizens struggling to afford necessities.

In a statement, Namiwa highlighted that most Malawians lack sufficient food to celebrate the season. He attributed this situation to poor economic policies and government mismanagement.

He emphasized that the government’s efforts to address the food crisis, particularly through food relief distribution, have been inadequate and seem more focused on improving its public image than tackling the root causes of the crisis.

“The festive season, which should be a time of joy and unity, has instead become a reminder of the severe economic challenges facing our people. The government’s food relief efforts appear to prioritize publicity over genuine assistance,” Namiwa said.

He urged authorities to focus on long-term solutions instead of relying on short-term public relations tactics.

Namiwa also called on Malawians to use the festive season as a time for reflection, encouraging them to question the type of leadership they want for the future.

He argued that the economic hardships are not solely due to global factors but are deeply tied to governance issues within the country, which require urgent attention.

“The current state of affairs results directly from leadership decisions. Malawians need to reflect on the kind of leadership they desire—one that prioritizes the welfare of the people and the sustainable development of the nation,” he added.

As Malawi continues to grapple with economic instability, CDEDI’s remarks reflect growing frustration among citizens, who are bearing the brunt of government policies. Many have raised concerns over the rising cost of living, food insecurity, and limited access to basic services, making the festive season feel more burdensome than celebratory.

The government has yet to respond to these criticisms. However, CDEDI’s comments have sparked a broader conversation about the country’s economic future and the urgent need for leadership that addresses the root causes of poverty and inequality.