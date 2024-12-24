A suspected arson attack has destroyed the Embangweni Junction old police unit office, worsening a heated land dispute and raising concerns about corruption.

The police unit office was located on land involved in a long-standing ownership conflict. Some people claim the land was being considered for business development, but the presence of the police building had prevented any deals from proceeding.

The M’mbelwa District Council also claims ownership of the land, leading many to suspect that the fire may have been deliberately set to facilitate its sale.

“The council couldn’t sell the land because of the police station,” one resident said anonymously. “Now that it’s gone, the businesspeople who wanted it might finally acquire it.”

An investigation by Malawi24 revealed that the police had purchased the land years ago. However, key documents proving ownership are missing and may have been stolen from the council offices.

Mcfarlane Msteka, the spokesperson for Jenda Police, confirmed suspicions of foul play and suggested that some council officials might have collaborated with the buyers. “We suspect a connection between those interested in the land and certain officials in the M’mbelwa District Council,” he said.

The fire has angered Embangweni residents, who are calling for an independent investigation to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable.

The loss of the police station is not just about the building—it has also highlighted broader concerns about land management in the area. Community leaders are demanding greater transparency to prevent future disputes and misuse of authority.

While the police continue their investigations, the Embangweni community remains tense, awaiting answers about the fire and the unresolved land ownership issue.