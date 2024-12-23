The 2024 Castel Challenge Cup came to an electrifying end on Saturday, with Mighty Mukuru Wanderers emerging victorious against Mzuzu City Hammers with a 1-0 win.

The thrilling match not only earned Wanderers the coveted Castel Trophy but also a substantial cash prize of K55 million.

Sponsors Castel Malawi Limited and the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) have expressed their delight with the tournament’s success, highlighting the improved level of competition and the fans’ peaceful conduct.

Lavern Chitakata, Head of Corporate Marketing and Communications for Castel Malawi Limited, praised the event’s turnout and energy. “The stadium was electric, with supporters from both teams showing up in large numbers to witness the exciting match.”

Chitakata also revealed plans for an even more exciting future for the Castel Challenge Cup, announcing a significant K1 billion sponsorship for the next season. “We’re proud to have elevated the standards of Malawian football, and we’re excited to make next year’s tournament even more thrilling for football enthusiasts.”

FAM President Fleetwood Haiya commended the tournament’s quality and the partnership with Castel Malawi. “This season has showcased exceptional talent, skilled coaches, and dedicated teams. We’re grateful for Castel Malawi’s continued support and trust in Malawian football.”

The Cup has solidified its position as a cornerstone of Malawian football, fostering healthy competition and nurturing talent. As the tournament continues to grow, fans can expect even more exciting developments in the years to come.