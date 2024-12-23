A total of 41 youths from Zomba City South graduated and were awarded certificates and start-up equipment after completing technical and vocational skills training offered by the James Mpunga Youth Empowerment programme.

Speaking during graduation at Thundu Primary School, Mpunga said he decided to introduce the youth technical and vocational training programme to deal with unemployment among the youths.

He, therefore, appealed to the youths to make use of knowledge and skills gained from the technical and vocational skills programs to make a living.

The youths acquired several skills including carpentry and joinery plus cosmetology from the programme

He also commended the programmer’s instructors for equipping the youths with technical and vocational knowledge and skills which were essential to youth economic empowerment.

On politics, he said he is ready to contest for the Zomba City South parliamentary seat in 2025 and promised to do more development initiatives once elected as a Member of Parliament

“I want to empower many young people by introducing them to technical and vocational skills and l will continue doing this next year going forward. I’m doing all this to economically empower the youth and at the same time create job opportunities for the youths,” he said.

Youth Officer for Zomba City Council, Evance Kashoti commended Mpunga for providing technical and vocational training to the youths in the city.

Kashoti, who was the guest of honour, therefore advised the youth who graduated from the skills training to make proper use of the knowledge and skills gained from the programme for economic empowerment.

Speaking on behalf of fellow youths, Fiyo Makondetsa thanked Mpunga for allowing the youths to learn technical and vocational skills.

He said he would go into carpentry and joinery entrepreneurship and pledged to extend the acquired technical knowledge and skills to other youths.