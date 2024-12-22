An immigration officer, Constable Francisco Kavina, 31, has died while 5 other Prison officers and their spouses have survived various degrees of injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in was overturned in the Chikwawa escarpment on Saturday.

The spokesperson for Chikwawa police station, Sergeant Dickson Matemba, has confirmed the development.

He said the deceased was working as an immigration officer at the Nsanje office, and on the fateful day, he was driving a service vehicle registration number MG 696AL, that carried 10 passengers on board.

Upon arrival at a place called Chimbuto in the Chikwawa Hills, he then failed to negotiate a corner due to speeding, which resulted in the vehicle swerving to the extreme offside of the road, where it overturned several times before it finally settled on the dust.

Following the impact, the passengers sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Chikwawa District Hospital for medical treatment, but the driver died whilst receiving his medical attention.

Meanwhile, one of the passengers, Inspector Nowa Saulos, 54, of Therere Village, Traditional Authority Malemia in Nsanje district, is still in hospital receiving his treatment as 8 others have been discharged from the facility after they were treated as outpatients.

The deceased hailed from Chibwana village, in the area of Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre.

By Macmillan Mozeyo