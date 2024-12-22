The High Court sitting in Lilongwe on Friday acquitted 10 police officers and convicted 11 police officers over the death of Buleya Lule who died while in the hands of police officers at Area 3 police station’s cells in Lilongwe.

The conviction of 11 police officers who, on 8th January 2025, will be sentenced to serve prison sentences has attracted comments from many Malawians that some of the police officers who are aiding panga-wielding thugs harassing innocent citizens holding peaceful demonstrations will one day appear in court to answer their charges.

Political activist Bon Kalindo said the Malawi laws are in the hands of individuals who are loyalists to the MCP, saying these people are untouchables before the law and can do whatever they can, even killing their opponents at will.

Buleya: Died in police custody.

Kalindo said the Malawi Parliament is the most respected institution, saying it is very strange that MCP youth armed with pangas sneaked into Parliament to threaten MPs and shout on top of their voices, disrupting parliamentary deliberations in “This is the government going nowhere “Boma ndilomweli silikuchoka”.

He has advised MCP panga-wielding thugs that no one has a long life, no one is above the law, and disrupting parliamentary deliberations does not mean that they are next to God, leading to some of the notable MPs, one being Sameer Suleman, running away from Parliament.

The activist has questioned Malawians to open their eyes to whether well-educated people are inviting thugs to Parliament and what if President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is given the second mandate to run the country from 2025 to 2030.

He said it is up to Malawians themselves to decide whether to continue being ruled by pangas of the MCP or their vote to remove President Chakwera from power in 2025, saying Chakwera’s leadership did not come to rule but to terrorize and threaten people to be silent.

Kalindo has reminded Malawians that the late Kamuzu Banda was the most feared man, but death escorted him to the grave, observing that these thugs are demonstrating their thuggeries in full view of police officers.

“Police officers working with politicians, take care; the world will turn against you tomorrow; you cannot always be harassing and threatening people with pangas; one day, you will pay for your pangas,” he said.

Kalindo has finally advised MCP panga-wielding thugs that instead of terrorizing, harassing and threatening fellow Malawians, they need to go to Lake Malawi to reclaim the land taken by Tanzanian soldiers.