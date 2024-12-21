Mulunguzi Senior Resident Magistrate Court sitting at Mayaka in Zomba convicted and sentenced 23-year-old Rodrick Shadireki to six years imprisonment after the court found him guilty of having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl.

State Prosecutor of Jali Police Sergeant Ganizani Scale told the mobile court that Shadireki had sexual intercourse with the girl on September 12 this year.

He asked the court to give Shadireki a stiffer penalty considering that having sexual intercourse with a minor was a serious crime, adding that such crimes are common at Jali and Mayaka in the district

In mitigation, Shadireki asked the court to be lenient with him, considering that he was epileptic on top of being a caregiver to her grandparents.

Giving the sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Nakhumwa Bonongwe also said having sexual intercourse with a minor is a serious offence that deserves a severe penalty to protect minors.

The court heard that the parents permitted Shadireki to have the girl as his wife.

Considering that fact, the court sentenced him to six years with hard labour.

Shadireki comes from Matiasi Village, Senior Chief Chikowi in Zomba

The mobile court was held under the governance of the Solution project supported by USAID.