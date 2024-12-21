Political activist Bon Kalindo has told Malawians to forget about the Commission of Inquiry findings being made public, claiming that the commissioners wanted to test the reactions of Malawians on how they have received the findings.

The findings were supposed to be shared with the public, and Saturday, 21st December 2024, will mark a full week of the findings not being shared with the public, a development which is worrisome to the citizens with more questions than answers.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera instituted a commission of inquiry to investigate the tragic death of Dr Saulosi Chilima and eight others, who died in a plane crash in the Chikangawa forest in the Mzimba district on Monday, 10th, June 2024.

Right from day one of the institutions of the Commission of Inquiry, members of the general public expressed their discontent with the commission, arguing that its composition was very suspicious as it did not include families of the deceased, church organizations and the UTM itself, among others.

Kalindo said the commission of inquiry was instituted with taxpayer’s money, saying every Malawian has the right to demand the report be made public for all to see, saying even though the job was satisfactory to the sender, Malawians have spotted grey areas in the report.

He has expressed fears that since the report has been submitted to President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, Malawians will not access it anymore, reminding him that similar reports, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and Public Sector Reforms, were thrown under the carpet or dustbins.

The activist has warned `the commission members that Malawians are demanding for the report to reach out to all, and failing which, Malawi First and its crew members will pay a courtesy visit at their respective locations to demand what is for them.

“Malawians are not stupid not to be served with copies of the findings; your interest and heads were bent on sharing allowances; get ready. We will be at your doorsteps,” said Kalindo.

He has advised President Chakwera and his MCP that gone are the days of taking Malawians for granted, saying Malawians of today are not the same as those of 23rd June 2020; Malawians are seeing everything well.