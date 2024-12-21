People around Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa have hailed the Climate Smart Enhanced Public Works Program saying it is helping enhance crop yield.

Speaking on Wednesday during a field visit to Kampira Kawale catchment to appreciate the project, the catchment’s foreman, Blessings Zaliere, said the project has helped promote healthier soils.

He said: “In the past, our areas had lost the fertile soils because of excess soil erosion we usually experience, and that had led to poor crop yields.

“We are now happy that following the inception of the Climate Smart enhanced public works programme, people can realize bumper yields. This is quite encouraging.”

He said the program’s component of community contribution, where communities work for ten days without incentives, has helped in instilling knowledge amongst many farmers on the importance of conserving the environment and ownership of the project.

He further said the by-laws that the people have set in the area have also helped stop wanton cutting down trees which was previously common since there are stiff penalties for offenders.

Another participant of the program, Harristone Makuluni, who is also chairperson of the Catchment Management Committee, said in the past, it was difficult for him to harvest much due to poor or limited knowledge of best practices.

“But under the program, we were trained on how to construct infiltration pits that control water and keep moisture for the crops to grow well. This is helping me realize bumper yields,” said Makuluni.

The group, he said, has also this year planted 94000 tree seedlings.

The program is being implemented in the councils by the National Local Government Finance Committee under the Social Support for Resilient Livelihood Project (SSRLP)

District Project Facilitator, Kingster Kathumba said he was impressed with how people in various catchment areas have embraced the program.

“I am particularly impressed that communities have set up by-laws that are helping in ensuring that forests are protected,” he said.

The program is aimed at conserving soil by, among other things, encouraging communities to practice afforestation and reafforestation and constructing swales and infiltration pits,s, among others.

The program is being funded by the World Band and the Multi Donor Trust Fund.

By Kondwani Kandiado