The Malawi Police Service at Lingadzi has arrested a 23-year-old woman, Isabel Mandawa, and her 35-year-old partner, Samson Jumbe, on allegations of neglecting a 2-year-old boy.

According to Deputy Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi police, Constable Maria Kumwenda, the crime is against section 165 of the penal code.

Kumwenda stated that on 18th December 2024 the mother of the child abandoned the male child at Kauma in Lilongwe near Jumbe’s residence.

“The child was found loitering around Kauma by some well-wishers who informed Lingadzi Police Station and police rushed to the scene where they took the abandoned child to Area 18 Health Center for treatment and examination,” indicated Kumwenda.

Police managed to find the parents of the victim and arrested them on 12 December 2024.

Meanwhile, the couple will appear before court soon and answer the charge leveled against them.