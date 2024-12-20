The Great Angels Choir’s contribution to the new gospel Amapiano song “Inuyo,” alongside Kell Kay, has ignited a firestorm of online debate, with critics claiming their vocals clash like oil and water with the Amapiano beat. A flood of critiques poured in after Kell Kay shared the YouTube link on his Facebook page on December 19, setting the stage for a heated discussion.

“These attempts to incorporate gospel artists into Amapiano are not working at all. Look at that lady; she sounds horrible,” commented Nicolas Thindwa, a devoted fan of Kell Kay on Facebook. His words cut deep, echoing the sentiment of many who believe that the fusion missed the mark.

In a more scathing review, Beyard Daniel Chakwawa Dette unleashed a torrent of criticism: “Okay. I just came to tell you all that you have lost your edge. Your choir no longer has the punch it used to have. You sound too flat, and there is a lack of talent. Your songs are no longer enjoyable for listeners. This song and another one you mentioned, ‘Ali Munjira,’ are prime examples of how far you have fallen. Reexamine your mission; you missed the mark somewhere.” His words were a wake-up call, urging the choir to reflect on their path.

Kell Kay

However, amidst the storm of negativity, some listeners noted that the track felt familiar, like an old friend returning. In response, Kell Kay clarified that “Inuyo” was drawn from his previously released album “Ndabwera ndi Nkhani” in 2022, emphasizing that only the music video is new, a reminder that sometimes, old ideas can find new life.

Yet, it looks like the critics’ sharp words have made a noticeable dent; the YouTube views are dwindling, a shadow of the numbers usually seen for Kell Kay’s new releases. As the proverb goes, “A barking dog seldom bites,” yet the noise has certainly affected the reception.

Despite the uproar, a silver lining emerged as numerous viewers praised the “Inuyo” video, asserting that its production quality shines like a diamond in the rough, thanks to Twice P, the director whose vision elevated the project to international standards.

With a sense of humour, Kell Kay, who boasts over 900k followers on Facebook, has been mercilessly responding to some of the negative feedback regarding the song. His witty comebacks are like a balm for the wounds inflicted by critics, reminding everyone that even in the face of adversity, laughter can be the best medicine.