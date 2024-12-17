Sky Energy Africa, a leading Malawian company specializing in renewable energy and pioneers of e-mobility in the country has expressed its delight at Malawi’s growing adoption of 100% electric vehicles.

According to the company’s Operations Director, Kondwani Tchereni, many institutions and individuals are now switching to electric vehicles, which is a major milestone in reducing operational costs.

Tchereni made these remarks in Blantyre during the handover ceremony of two Ec3 model cars purchased by FDH Bank from Sky Energy Africa.

“It’s exciting to see big institutions like FDH Bank embracing this technology. The general public now realizes the significance of electric cars in conserving the environment and reducing expenditure,” Scherer said.

FDH Bank Senior Manager for Administration, Berson Senzani, echoed Tchereni’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for institutions and individuals to adopt clean and innovative mobility solutions for sustainable development.In 2023, Sky Energy Africa made history by introducing electric vehicles to its portfolio in Malawi, marking a significant step towards reducing fuel consumption in the country.