Residents of Mulanje Central will no longer have to endure the burden of long journeys in search of clean water, thanks to the rehabilitation of boreholes in the area.

The rehabilitation project, initiated by Rhoda Gadama Misomali, aims to provide clean and potable water to the community, thereby preventing water-borne diseases like cholera that spread rapidly during the rainy season.

For years, residents of Mulanje Central have had to travel long distances to access clean water, a situation that has been exacerbated by the lack of functional boreholes in the area.

However, with the rehabilitation of the boreholes in the entire constituency, residents will now have access to clean water right in their community.

“This is a major relief for us,” said 47-year-old Brenda Khomba from Nkowa village. “We no longer have to worry about walking long distances to fetch water. This will save us time and energy, and will also reduce the risk of water-borne diseases.”

The rehabilitation of the boreholes is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of residents in Mulanje Central, particularly women and children who have borne the brunt of the water crisis.

“We are excited about the prospect of having clean water right in our community,” said Tabitha Gomwa from Sitolo village. “This will make a huge difference in our lives, and we are grateful to Rhoda Gadama Misomali for making this possible.”

Gadama Misomali said the rehabilitation of the boreholes is a testament to her commitment to improving the lives of residents in Mulanje Central.

“This is one way of providing portable water to my people to prevent water-borne diseases such as cholera, which spreads more during the rainy season,” Gadama Misomali explained. “I strive to make Mulanje Central a constituency of excellence.”

Her efforts are expected to have a lasting impact on the community and will go a long way in addressing the water crisis in the area.