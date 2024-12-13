Montreal, Canada – Bombardier, a leading manufacturer of business jets, announced today a change in its Board of Directors. Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Digital & Communications at Mercedes-Benz AG, will be joining the board effective January 1, 2025.

Bombardier appoints Bettina Fetzer to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2025.

Fetzer brings a wealth of experience in digital communications and marketing from her successful career at Mercedes-Benz. She joined the company in 2004 and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the youngest Vice President and the first female Chief Marketing Officer. She has also served on the boards of Laureus World Sports Awards Ltd. and the Mercedes-Benz Museum.

“Bombardier has undergone a significant transformation in recent years,” said Fetzer. “I’m excited to join the board at this exciting time for the company. Bombardier is a growing brand with world-class products and services. I look forward to working with the board to continue building on the company’s legacy of innovation.”

The company also announced that Ji-Xun Foo and Eric Sprunk will be stepping down from the board for personal reasons. Both served on the board since 2022 and 2021, respectively.

“We thank Mr. Foo and Mr. Sprunk for their valuable contributions to Bombardier during their time on the board,” said Pierre Beaudoin, Chairman of the Board. “Their insights and guidance have been invaluable to the company.”