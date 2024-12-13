Swedish prosecutors have closed a rape investigation reportedly connected to Kylian Mbappé’s visit to Stockholm in October, citing insufficient evidence.

Lead investigator Marina Chirakova announced on Thursday that while there were grounds to suspect an individual about the case, the evidence simply wasn’t enough to make a solid case, leading to the investigation’s closure.

According to The Guardian newspaper, the inquiry focused on an incident at a hotel, but prosecutors did not publicly identify the suspect.

However, many Swedish media outlets pointed fingers at the Real Madrid striker. Mbappé’s legal team, like a shield against arrows, dismissed these reports as false.

In a recent interview with French TV station Canal Plus, Mbappé expressed surprise at the allegations, stating he had not been contacted by Swedish authorities.

“It’s just incomprehension,” he said, emphasizing that he never felt caught in the crossfire of wrongdoing. “These things come into your life like a bolt from the blue,” he added, highlighting the unexpected nature of the accusations.

Mbappé visited Stockholm on October 10 during an international break to recover from a thigh injury rather than participate in the Nations League.

Shortly after, Swedish media reported the investigation, which Mbappé labelled “fake news” on social media, with his representatives asserting that the accusations were “completely false and irresponsible,” a sentiment echoing the proverb, “a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.”

As the investigation has now been laid to rest, Real Madrid revealed that Mbappé has suffered a new injury to his left thigh, casting doubt on his participation in next week’s Intercontinental Cup final.

The forward was substituted during the first half of Madrid’s recent Champions League match against Atalanta after scoring a goal. He is also expected to miss the upcoming league game against Rayo Vallecano as he races against time to recover for the final in Qatar.