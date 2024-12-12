The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Dowa West, Abel Kayembe, has raised concerns over the country’s failure to legalise local cannabis (chamba), saying it is the only way the country can generate revenue and jobs.

Speaking in Lilongwe during the Mid-year budget review at parliament on Tuesday, Kayembe said the Cannabis Biomass project is the only way to stabilise the economy as the government says it wants to intensify efforts to unlock additional revenues.

He further wondered as to why Malawi is taking so long to legalise local Chamba, which is being grown in some districts like Nkhotakota, Kasungu, among others and has asked authorities to allow people to grow, produce and, process and export local cannabis through proper legal mechanisms.

“Why are we taking too long to legalise our local Chamba? This product can stabilise the economy,” he wondered.

He added that the government needs to also establish a mining company to regulate the mining operations which are happening in different districts of the country.

Kayembe asked the Minister responsible to come up with a statement explaining to what extent the minerals like gold, Rubi, gemstones, aqua-marines, and Rutile, among others, have contributed to the economy of the country, for it has been suspected that they are being smuggled.

Members of Parliament are contributing to the mid-year budget, which has been increased.