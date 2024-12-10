In a bid to raise awareness of the importance of giving, Giving Tuesday Malawi has launched a Street Kid Broom Campaign.

According to the movement’s team leader, Charles Sineta, the initiative aims to highlight the needs of vulnerable populations, particularly street kids, and to encourage communities to come together to support them.

“We are launching the campaign as part of the annual Giving Day celebrations, where Giving Tuesday Global celebrates the act of generosity and giving. We would like to mobilize people to look into issues or challenges which street kids are facing in the country,” said Sineta.

The campaign was launched in Balaka where Giving Tuesday Malawi partnered with one of the country’s betting companies, Betika Malawi.

As a sign of generosity, Betika Malawi donated sports kits, which include 15 balls and jerseys, to five schools and two community football teams.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi 24, Betika Malawi Social media executive, Dalitso Mangwe said his company decided to partner with Giving Tuesday Malawi because they share similar target groups— the youths.

During the same event, senior chief iNkosi Chamthunya, the reigning chairperson of the Balaka chiefs’ council was unveiled as the movement’s Community leader in the country.

In his acceptance speech, iNkosi Chamthunya pledged to use his position in society to inspire a culture of generosity and giving.

Giving Tuesday Malawi is an affiliate of Giving Tuesday Global—a movement that encourages people to give back to their communities and support various causes.

This year’s celebrations fell on December 3.