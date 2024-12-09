After teasing her fans with “Chakwaza” and “Simunatchene,” Jetu has now released a new song titled “Waimanya,” which is a Tumbuka word. This new track,

unveiled in the festive month of December, stylishly wraps up the year 2024 like a beautifully tied gift.

A 4-minute song structured in verse-chorus format resonates with those who often speak hatefully about her; however, its Amapiano vibe allows many to appreciate it regardless of its message.

“Yes! You have a mouth and no one can silence you, but learn to focus on your path, as one day you may be teased,” serves as the opening lines of the first verse, echoing the proverb, Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.

The chorus highlights that regardless of the hate and belittling remarks against her, she will remain exceptional: “Zoti ndine dolo Waimanya” (That I am a superstar, are you aware?).

In this song, the 73-year-old Jetu expresses a defiant attitude, stating, “Muphunzire kumajama yanu, ngati zikuvuta, tikupatseni ganyu” (Learn to handle your responsibilities; if you can’t, we can offer you piecework), which goes as part of the second verse.

“Waimanya” is receiving excellent feedback, with more than 300,000 YouTube views accumulated in just one day, solidifying her reputation as a fast-rising female artist with substantial viewership on her latest songs this year. Like a rising phoenix, Jetu continues to soar in the music industry.

Indeed, while individual efforts may lead to trophies, it is teamwork that wins championships. The collaboration of producers Beat By Richard Billy, audio recorded by Oops, mixed by Kwemo, and the professionally directed and filmed music video by VJ Ken has made this project shine.

Jetu, whose real name is Christina Malaya, has been a household name since her debut appearance in the music scene in 2023 with the track “Wakalamba wafuna,” thanks to the extraordinary efforts of her manager, Emm Dee, who happens to be her grandson. Together, they are proof that “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”