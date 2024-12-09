The Football Association of Malawi has increased the annual subvention for its 10 member associations from K20 million to K30 million.

This was revealed during the association’s budget consultation meeting with Member Associations on Saturday at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

During the meeting, FAM presented a K12.44 billion revenue budget for 2025 with a main focus on youth development and national teams’ participation.

The budget, et which, is a 72% increase from the MK 7.2 billion, which was tabled in 2024, projects to spend MK 11.6 billion on several activities for the transformation of the game.

The budget highlighted six key areas where funding will be sourced to bring it to life such as FIFA, Malawi Government, CAF, sale of merchandise, TV and Broadcasting rights and sponsorship partnership with the corporate world.

FAM is expected to get K700 million from CAF, K3.4 billion from the government, K3 billion from FIFA projects, and the rest from FIFA forward operations funds, sponsorships, replica sales and other FAM business ventures.

Speaking during the meeting, FAM president Fleetwood Haiya said youth development and national team participation are the main focus in the first year of the Association 2024- 2034 strategic plan implementation.

All the national teams are expected to be in action next year with the Women’s National team return to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers being the main highlight.

“Previously, these meetings were being held while the financial year had started, ed but I promised that from now onwards, we would do it before we start the year, and I am happy that has been achieved.

We are targeting grassroots football so much as we have heavily invested in this area of our game. We have also targeted referees and coaches’ education, among other things”.

“We plan on participating in 13 competitions for the National teams in 2025, including continued funding of all 10 leagues that FAM funded in the year 2024,” he said.

FAM applied for 15 FIFA projects, which, if approved in detail, will bring MK 3 billion in revenue to the association to help develop the game at the grassroots level with both boys and girls targeted. Over 400 million has been allocated for U-16 FAM girls and boys’s football development.

Haiya also pointed out that new national team merchandise is coming in the new year, and stock will be on the market from January 2025.

Despite the increased annual subvention, FAM has challenged the Member Associations to source extra sponsorship to cater to their activities