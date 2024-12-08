From December 9-11, 2024, Malawi will host a pivotal Disaster Risk Management Symposium at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre. This landmark event aims to transform Malawi’s resilience against climate-related shocks.

Elias Chimlambe DRM Symposium Chairperson, said the symposium seeks to present analytical and technical studies conducted under the Malawi Resilience and Disaster Risk Management Project, facilitating discussions to formulate actionable recommendations and strengthen coordination and capacity in disaster risk management and resilience planning.

He further added that the symposium is expected to have a profound impact on Malawi, enhancing disaster preparedness, promoting economic growth, improving livelihoods, and increasing national resilience.

“We aim to bring together key stakeholders and end-users to foster dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaborative solutions for building resilience across Malawi,” Chimlambe emphasized. “The symposium’s outcomes will inform future investments and enhance government planning and operational effectiveness in disaster risk management and resilience building.”

The chairperson added that various natural hazards, including flooding, droughts, cyclones, and landslides, which Malawi has been grappling with over the past decade, undermine development progress and contribute to macroeconomic instability.

For instance, he mentioned the devastating floods in 2015 and a significant drought in 2016 linked to a major El Niño event, resulting in estimated annual losses of $500 million—approximately a 1.7% reduction in GDP. In 2023, Tropical Cyclone Freddy affected over 2.5 million people, causing over 600 fatalities, economic damage estimated at $506.7 million and substantial agricultural losses.

The Shire River Basin (SRB) in Southern Malawi has been the most affected in the country. The effects have been compounded by demographic pressures and widespread poverty, with over half a million residents vulnerable to droughts and floods.

Meanwhile, Chimlambe has encouraged stakeholders to participate in the symposium saying, “Addressing these interconnected issues requires a concerted effort to enhance climate resilience, improve resource management, and foster inclusive economic growth.”

The Disaster Risk Management Act (2023) presents opportunities for integrated approaches to disaster response, transitioning away from reactive disaster response to proactive preparedness risk reduction, and sustainable recovery, crucial for supporting Malawi’s future resilience against climate change.