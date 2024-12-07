The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has issued a stern warning to individuals attempting to falsify their age to obtain voter registration for the 2025 General Elections.

The warning is on the heels of images and video clips circulating on social media alleging that minors are registering as voters for the 16 September 2025 General Election.

In a statement, Andrew Mpesi, MEC Chief Elections Officer, warned that anyone found guilty of fraudulent voter registration will face prosecution, deregistration and Exclusion from participating in the electoral process.

Mpesi stressed that to register, individuals must meet specific eligibility criteria, including being a Malawian citizen or resident for at least seven years, being 18 years old by September 16, 2025, and residing, working, or being born in the registration area.

He added that acceptable proof of eligibility includes a valid National ID card, an expired National ID card, or a system-generated receipt from the National Registration Bureau containing the unique national ID number.

“The voter registration system automatically rejects registration of any individual whose civil registration details show that they are not, or, would not have attained 18 years of age by polling day,” stated Mpesi.

The Commission has appealed to parents and guardians to desist from falsifying the age of their children and wards to fraudulently obtain voter registration.

“Any person who obtains voter registration by giving false information; aids another person to obtain voter registration by giving false information; or registers another person knowing that that person is not eligible to for voter registration shall be liable to prosecution,” MEC added.

Meanwhile, MEC has urged stakeholders to file a challenge and provide evidence should they suspect that a registrant is attempting to, or has fraudulently registered by, among others, falsifying their age.