Malawi Leader Lazarus Chakwera has commenced an important series of diplomatic engagements aimed at fostering investment and trade opportunities for Malawi.

This morning, Chakwera met with Hasan Alsuwaidi, the Minister of Investment and Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Holdings, to discuss key areas of collaboration between Malawi and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

At the forefront of the discussions were negotiations to establish sustainable agreements with UAE fuel companies. The goal is to ensure a steady and reliable supply of petroleum for Malawi, addressing one of the country’s critical energy needs.

Moreover, the talks explored the possibility of UAE investment in constructing fuel refineries within Malawi, a move that could significantly enhance the country’s fuel production and reduce dependency on imports.

In addition to energy, the meeting also delved into expanding trade relations between the two nations. Chakwera and Alsuwaidi discussed avenues for increased trade in commodities such as cotton, tobacco, tea, and coffee, which are among Malawi’s key exports.

He emphasized the importance of intensifying collaboration to achieve mutual benefits. The consensus from the meeting was to focus on a cooperation agenda that not only addresses Malawi’s immediate needs, such as fuel supply but also aligns with broader, long-term investment goals.