A concerning trend of low voter registration has emerged at Kafule Registration Centre in Mzimba District, where only 47 people have registered since the exercise began on November 28, 2024. With the registration deadline set for December 11, concerns are growing over voter apathy ahead of Malawi’s 2025 General Elections.

The situation has alarmed local authorities and election monitors, who cite limited awareness and logistical challenges as key barriers to participation.

Opposition party monitors stationed at the centre highlighted issues such as the long distances some residents must travel and insufficient communication about the registration process, which have discouraged participation.

“We expected more people to register by now,” one monitor noted. “We urge community leaders to spread the message about the importance of voting to ensure everyone is represented.”

This concern is shared by resident John Nyirenda, who criticized the lack of awareness campaigns. “Many people here don’t even know the registration has started. Efforts must be intensified to inform everyone,” he said.

Anthony Botha, a political analyst specializing in youth engagement, has called on political parties to take action.

“It’s critical for political parties to engage with communities in areas like Kafule and encourage voter participation. The future of democracy depends on it,” Botha remarked.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has appealed to eligible voters to take advantage of the remaining days before the registration period closes. MEC emphasized the importance of participating in the electoral process to shape the country’s leadership.

With less than a week remaining, stakeholders are racing against time to reverse the low turnout and ensure eligible voters in Mzimba District make their voices heard.