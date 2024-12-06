The Mponela First Grade Magistrate Court, on December 6, 2024, convicted and sentenced Satifano Kamperewera, 37 years of age, to nine years imprisonment with hard labour for having sex with a 13-year child.

According to Mponela Police Station PRO Macpatson Msadala, the court heard through the state prosecutor, Sub Inspector Wonderful Chipo, that the convict and the victim had been in a love affair for some time.

“Prosecutor Chipo added that on February 28, 2024, Kampelewera visited the father of the victim because he also used to chat with the victim’s father as his friend and after chatting with him, he called the victim and went straight to the kitchen and had sex. The mother of the victim caught them handed and reported the matter to Bowe Police Unit, hence his arrest,” he explained.

He added that: “Appearing in court, Kamperewera pleaded not guilty to the charge of having sexual with a girl child which contravenes section 138(1) of the penal code which prompted the state to parade five (5) witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt”.

In his submission, Prosecutor Chipo asked the court to give Kamperewera a stiffer punishment, looking at Malawi as a country where we are in 16 days of activism, and the sentence will act as a warning to other would-be offenders.

First Grade Magistrate Talakwanji Mndala concurred with the state and hence sentenced him to 9 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Kamperewera hails from Chiwaula village in the area of Senior Chief Chakhaza in Dowa District.