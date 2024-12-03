Mzuzu University (MZUNI) has taken drastic measures against students found guilty of academic misconduct. A total of 13 students have been expelled from the institution, while 13 others have been suspended and one discharged.

The decision follows a meeting of the Student Academic Disciplinary Committee held on November 20-21, 2024. The committee heard cases of alleged academic misconduct and dishonesty committed during the end-of-semester examinations in May and October 2024.

According to a memo from the University’s Registrar, Yonamu Ngwira, the Vice-Chancellor has approved the outcomes. The expelled students are from various programs, including Education, Communication, and Physics.

The move is seen as a stern warning to students who engage in academic dishonesty. MZUNI has emphasized its commitment to upholding academic integrity and maintaining high standards of excellence.