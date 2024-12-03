The United Transformation Movement (UTM) has raised concerns over Vice President Michael Usi’s recent ‘boma ndi lomweri’ remarks which he made when he was addressing a crowd in Mwanza district on Monday.

In his post, Usi clarified, “For the avoidance of doubt, I said ‘boma ndi lomweri’.

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala expressed surprise over Usi’s statement, noting that it seems to align him with another political party despite his UTM membership.

“Our leadership will meet with Usi to understand the reason behind his remarks,” Njawala stated.

Political analysts have offered differing views on Usi’s comments.

George Phiri suggested that the Vice President might be leaning toward the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), while Chimwemwe Tsitsi argued that Usi’s remarks could reflect his role as Vice President, requiring him to represent the government as a whole.