Jenda United, a team from Mzimba South, faces a crucial battle to secure promotion to the newly established NBS National League, set to begin next year.

To achieve this, Jenda must claim all three points in their match against Ekwaiweni at the Jenda Community Ground tomorrow.

Although Jenda started strongly in the first round of the SIMSO Top 8 competition, their momentum stalled following back-to-back defeats to Songwe Border and Chintheche United. These losses have left their promotion hopes hanging by a thread.

Currently, Raiply United sits in second place on the league table and needs only a draw to qualify for the NBS National League. In contrast, Jenda, tied with Chintheche United at 19 points, must secure a win to keep their promotion dreams alive.

Meanwhile, Songwe Border, the Karonga-based team leading the standings with 27 points from 12 games, requires just one more point to earn promotion to the TNM Super League.

The stakes are high, and the upcoming matches promise intense competition as the teams battle for their future in Malawian football.