David Mbewe, president of the Liberation for Economic Freedom (LEF) Party, has called for the immediate resignation of President Lazarus Chakwera, citing widespread crises and leadership failures.

In a statement issued on December 2, 2024, following the President’s national address on November 27, Mbewe accused the government of neglecting the welfare of Malawians and fostering economic decline.

Mbewe described the President’s speech as lacking substance and failing to address the country’s urgent challenges.

“Hunger, shortages of medicine, fertilizer, and fuel have brought our economy to its knees. People are dying of hunger, and many are resorting to unhealthy and unsustainable food sources,” he said.

He also criticized the government for failing to support the agricultural sector, which has been crippled by the fuel crisis and lack of fertilizers.

The LEF leader accused Chakwera of fostering authoritarian governance, alleging the suppression of citizens’ rights, regional discrimination, and violent crackdowns on peaceful demonstrations.

“The use of force against citizens exercising their democratic rights is unacceptable,” Mbewe stated.

Mbewe also strongly faulted Chakwera for what he termed the spread of false information and the refusal to hold key officials accountable.

“The Minister of Homeland Security, the Director of MERA, the Chairperson of MEC, and the Director of NRB have failed to perform their duties effectively. Instead of addressing this, the President protects them, exposing his failure in leadership,” he said.

In his statement, Mbewe emphasized the need for urgent change and better governance. “We demand leadership that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens and respects democratic principles. It’s time for President Chakwera to take responsibility for his actions and step down.”

The LEF Party has reiterated its commitment to advocating for justice, fairness, and improved living conditions for all Malawians.

The President’s office has yet to respond to the allegations or Mbewe’s call for resignation.

Malawi has been grappling with significant economic and social challenges, including rising poverty, food insecurity, and shortages of essential commodities. The growing discontent among citizens has led to protests, with calls for accountability and reforms gaining momentum.