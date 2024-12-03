Police in Mwanza have arrested a 20-year-old man suspected to have sexually abused a 12-year-old boy in the southern region district.

The district’s Police spokesperson, Sergeant Hope Kasakula, told Malawi24 that the suspect, Ernest Chizombo, found the boy plucking mangoes from a tree.

According to Kasakula, the suspect disguised himself as a good Samaritan and convinced the victim to escort him to a nearby location where they would together pluck better-quality mangoes.

“After the duo reached the said place, Ernest undressed himself and also coercedly undressed the young boy and started raping him,” said Kasakula.

He added: “The suspect threatened to stab the young boy with a glass bottle if he tried to shout out for help.”

According to Kasakula, the suspect is still in the custody of the law enforcement agency as he awaits a court appearance.

The suspect hails from Liwonde village, Traditional Authority Kanduku in Mwanza district.