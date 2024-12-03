A recent update from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has revealed that the 2024/25 rainfall season has taken a devastating toll on Malawi, claiming 11 lives.

In a statement, Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs at DoDMA, Charles Kalemba stated that of December 3, 2024, disasters such as stormy rains, strong winds, hailstorms, heavy rains, and lightning have affected 10,833 households, approximately 48,748 people.

The most alarming statistic, however, is the number of lives lost. DoDMA has recorded 11 deaths, with eight attributed to lightning strikes and three resulting from collapsing walls and roofs.

Additionally, 79 injuries have been reported, primarily caused by lightning and damaged structures.

To mitigate the risks associated with the rainy season, DoDMA is advising the public to pay attention to daily weather forecasts and postpone outdoor activities during thunderstorms.

The department is also urging people to seek enclosed shelter immediately when caught in the open during thunderstorms, and to avoid seeking shelter under trees or taller objects.

In response to these disasters, DoDMA has been providing relief assistance to affected households, including food and non-food items such as maize, beans, blankets, pails, and plastic sheets for temporary roofing.

As the rainy season continues, DoDMA has vowed to keep on providing updates on the status of disasters and response operations.