Peter Mutharika, leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and former president of Malawi, urged citizens in the Shire Valley to register to vote during a series of meetings, calling for a change in leadership.

In a speech delivered in Nsanje Mutharika criticized President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, accusing it of failing to address the ongoing hunger crisis and the rising cost of living, which has left many Malawians struggling.

Mutharika appealed to the public, urging them to register in large numbers and vote out President Chakwera.

He promised that a DPP government would address these issues and resume stalled development projects.

Reflecting on his tenure, Mutharika highlighted his government’s achievements, including infrastructure developments such as roads, technical colleges, and the Mtayamoyo Bridge, which he claimed would have continued if his party had remained in power.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera has defended his administration’s efforts, stating that his government has implemented measures to tackle the hunger crisis and other challenges facing the country.