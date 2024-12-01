…relegation battle down to the wire..

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets kept their hopes of finishing in the second position in the TNM Super League alive when they comfortably beat FOMO FC 2-0 at Mulanje Park Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The past immediate defending champions of the league scored in each half to collect three points over a side desperate for a win to keep their survival hopes alive.

It was sunny and hot, coupled with a hard and bumpy pitch that made it very difficult for Kalisto Pasuwa’s charges to play their usual passing game.

But they had to quickly adapt to get a positive result ahead of their two final league games at Kamuzu Stadium against Karonga United and Kamuzu Barracks.

As for the opponents, this is a massive blow in their pursuit to survive the chop as they are currently stuck in the drop zone.

It was FOMO that went close to scoring in the 10th minute when Lungu failed to intercept a ball from Hussein Hassan’s pass that landed straight at Hassan Luwembe who fired at goal, but his shot was well saved by Nyasulu to concede the first corner kick which was well defended by Nickson Nyasulu.

Despite an early threat from the hosts, Bullets were calm and composed as they dealt with everything thrown at them by Elvis Kafoteka’s men.

It had to take 17 minutes for the visitors to make a breakthrough. Singo spotted Yamikani Mologeni to the far right before sending a brilliant pass to the full-back who just played a fast one with a cross that found Babatunde unmarked to head home from close range to make it 0-1.

The hosts wanted to respond immediately after conceding, but Hussein, our former Reserves player, twice saw his shots outside the penalty box going wide.

With 36 minutes played on the clock, Mologeni was at it again, this time around, making a brilliant run before releasing a thunderous shot that almost caught Richard Mtekateka off guard, but the shot-stopper handled the situation well to still keep his team in the contention.

At the other end, Hussein had a chance to level when he got the better of Mologeni, but his shot went wide, summing up a frustrating afternoon for a side desperate for a win to keep their survival hopes alive. Bullets went to the recess with their slender 0-1 lead.

After the break, Pasuwa brought in Wongani Lungu for Ephraim Kondowe, who wasn’t very effective in the opening half.

This was a good tactical change as he made more movements towards FOMO’s defensive area that saw Bullets creating chances that could have completely buried the hosts.

The match was over for Kafoteka’s men in the 60th minute when they conceded a penalty following a handball incident inside the 18-yard box.

Babatunde stepped up to slot the ball home, beating Mtekateka, who went the other direction, 0-2.

In the 68th minute, the hosts introduced Mike Banda and Prince Kajore for Yamikani Thole and Chitsanzo Saidi to try to improve the situation as the clock was ticking faster for a team that was 2-0 down.

FOMO had two back-to-back set pieces on the edge of the penalty box that produced nothing as Bullets defended well to maintain their health lead.

Pasuwa brought in Stanley Billiat and Lameck Gamphani for Chikumbutso Salima and Maxwell Phodo in the 79th minute.

Billiat brought another element of fast football with his pace and aggressiveness as he made dangerous runs into the offensive zone, but Babatunde wasted a chance in the 81st minute after he failed to make a simple connection in the box.

In the 85th minute, Babatunde was denied his first-ever hat-trick in the league when his goal from Billiat’s pass was ruled out for offside by the first assistant referee, Joseph Nyauti.

Billiat should have made it three in the 88th minute when his long-range shot hit the post, and the winger was denied again by Chimwemwe Nyoni who blocked a goal-bound shot after Mtekateka was already beaten in the line of duty.

After 90 minutes, six minutes were added to the clock. It was now a matter of just managing the game for Pasuwa’s men, who were in control of their destiny, to claim three important points.

The win means Bullets, who lost their league title to Silver Strikers, can still fight for the second position as they are now five points adrift of the second-placed Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, who lost 1-0 to the Central Bankers on Saturday.

The Nomads have 54 points, while Bullets have 49 points. Both teams have played 28 games. However, a point for Wanderers in their final two matches against Moyale Barracks and Crerk Sporting Club will seal the second position due to their superior goal difference.

As for Kafoteka’s men, they have to beat Silver on Wednesday, by all means, to get out of the relegation zone.

FOMO will face Silver Strikers on Wednesday before completing their campaign with another home game against Karonga United on Sunday.

At Karonga Stadium, Karonga United kept their top-eight finish alive when they comfortably dismantled Bangwe All Stars 2-0 courtesy of a strike each from Ellie Kayombo and, Saulos Moyo.

The win takes them to sixth position with 41 points from 28 games, a point above Moyale Barracks, and Mafco FC, respectively.

As for Bangwe, they are just two points above FOMO FC with 27 points, but they have played a game more than the Mulanje-based side.

At Dedza Stadium, Dedza Dynamos and Mzuzu City Hammers played out to a goalless draw.

This means Hammers have to win their final game to cement the fourth position as they are currently just two points above Civil Service United, who are fifth with 43 points. They have both played 29 games ahead of the league finale on Sunday.