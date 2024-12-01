Global Health Corps (GHC) has committed to addressing the growing mental health challenges among students by promoting awareness and providing support directly within schools.

During a mental health training session in Lilongwe for students, teachers, and parents, GHC Country Director Simon Simkoko emphasized the urgent need for action.

He cited recent Ministry of Health data showing a concerning rise in mental health issues, including suicides, particularly among young people.

Simkoko stressed the vital role schools play in tackling this crisis.

“Students are at the centre of this challenge, and schools must become safe spaces where they can access support and build resilience,” he said.

To address the problem, GHC is advocating for the establishment of support structures such as peer groups and counselling programs within schools.

These initiatives aim to help students manage stress and promote emotional well-being.

This effort by GHC represents a significant step in prioritizing mental health awareness in education, ensuring students receive the support they need to succeed.