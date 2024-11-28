The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that a total of 2,422,595 people have been registered during the second phase of the voter registration process.

According to Andrew Mpesi, MEC Chief Elections Officer, 1,079,523 males and 1,343,072 females were registered, representing 45% and 55% of the total registered voters, respectively.

Compared to the projected population of 3,963,148 people aged 18 and above in the targeted councils, the registered voters represent 61% of the projected population. Disaggregated by gender, 57% of the projected male population has registered, while 65% of the projected female population has registered.

The MEC has emphasized that these figures are preliminary and may be subject to slight changes once the data is cleaned and duplicate registrations are removed.

The second phase of voter registration, which concluded on 22nd November 2024, targeted fourteen (14) Councils, namely: Blantyre. Blantyre City, Dowa, Kasungu, Kasungu Municipality. Likoma, Luchenza Municipality, Mchinji, Nkhata Bay. Ntcheu. Rumphi. Thyolo, Zomba City and Zomba District Councils.