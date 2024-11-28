…Chakwera is good at begging…

Leader of the United Transformation Movement (UTM), Dalitso Kabambe, says Malawi is deeply engrossed in a myriad of serious socioeconomic crises, and the president doesn’t have solutions to deal with the challenges Malawians are facing.

Speaking to journalists today in Lilongwe, Kabambe said the country is facing so many crises including fertiliser crisis, Food crisis, forex crisis, Fuel crisis, Joblessness crisis, cost of living crisis, rampant corruption crisis, poverty crisis, crumbling public services crisis, persistent subdued growth crisis, shrinking democratic space crisis and many more.

According to Kabambe, chakwera knows nothing and has no solutions to this crisis. He is just good at begging, and he has reduced Malawians to paupers and mortgagors.

Kabambe added that the responses by Chakwera appear to be oblivious and due less to the deteriorating state of affairs.

” At best his responses are in beg and to borrow his way out to the extent that Malawians have now all been timed into paupers and mortgages. UTM takes exceptions to that in that there is no dignity in begging and, as such, demands swift actions in addressing the underlying causes of this crisis once and for all,” he explained.

According to Kabambe, the MCP government has miserably failed to reign in inflation, which has soared from 7% in 2020 to 33% at present. And this has led to unbearable levels of cost of living for Malawians.

“People’s incomes have dwindled. For the few people who have jobs, Salaries continue to lose buying power, and the majority can no longer afford to meet basic needs such as food, housing rentals, transport fares, and payment of school fees for children. The cost of living is hitting low-wage earners the hardest, especially those paid a minimum wage of K52,000, which can no longer afford a basic life. Malawians are moaning and groaning,” he explained.

Kabambe further stated that the Chakwera administration is killing people with hunger. In many districts, people are resorting to eating tubers, and cheddar, which can be poisonous and deadly.

“5.7 million Malawians are rendered destitute. Maize prices have also hit an all-time high of K80,000 per bag of 50 Kgs. Malawians are now reduced to beggars,” said Kabambe.

He has urged the President to fire those in charge of forex and fertilizer issues, namely, the Minister of Finance, Governors of the Reserve Bank of Malawi and Minister of Agriculture because these officials have failed Malawians and they should be held accountable for their inactions.

He also advised the president to adjust the fiscal, monetary and exchange rate policies to address the underlying fundamentals of forex challenges in this country.

“Thirdly, the President should initiate serious investments in key sources of forex generation,” he added.