Airtel Malawi is set to host its highly anticipated golf tournament at the Blantyre Sports Club from November 29 to 30, 2024. This year’s event has broken records, with over 140 golfers registered to participate.

The tournament will feature three categories: Men’s, Ladies’, and Seniors’, with a medal format of play. Golf enthusiasts from across Malawi, including Nchalo, Kasungu, Lilongwe, and Zomba, will converge on the Blantyre Sports Club to showcase their skills.

According to Mike Juma, Golf Captain of the Blantyre Sports Club: “This tournament marks the last event on our 2024 calendar, and as always, Airtel’s tournaments always attract high numbers of registrations. While we had over 160 golfers interested, we have trimmed the list to over 140 participants to ensure a smooth and competitive event. We are looking forward to an exciting two days of golf.”

Airtel Malawi’s Acting Managing Director, Abdul Shaik, emphasized the company’s commitment to promoting sports and community engagement.

“At Airtel, we are committed to fostering community engagement and promoting sportsmanship. This golf tournament is a testament to our dedication to bringing people together and supporting the sport of golf in Malawi. Over the next two days, golfers can look forward to a well-organized event, excellent networking opportunities, and a chance to showcase their skills on the course.”

During the tournament, Airtel Malawi will showcase its latest products and services, including Airtel Business’s fixed fibre connectivity and Network as a Service (NaaS) offering. Airtel Money will also demonstrate its seamless bulk payment solutions for SMEs, corporates, public institutions, and developmental organizations.

The Airtel Malawi Golf Tournament promises to be an exciting event, with golfers competing for top honours and enjoying excellent networking opportunities.