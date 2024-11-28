After a five-year hiatus, boxing is set to reignite in Mzuzu’s Northern Region, with New Dawn Boxing Promotion spearheading the revival.

At a press briefing held today at Chisanga Complex Centre, New Dawn’s Managing Director, Mike Chimaliza, revealed plans for a series of exciting bouts scheduled for December 29, 2024.

The matches will showcase talent from Mzuzu, Lilongwe, and Blantyre, promising an action-packed event for boxing enthusiasts.

“For years, boxing fans in Mzuzu have missed out on live matches due to the absence of a suitable venue,” Chimaliza said.

“Now, with the Chisanga Complex Centre as our partner, we finally have the ideal setting to bring the sport back to life.”

Arnold Soko, Manager of Chisanga Complex Centre, emphasized the significance of this partnership, calling it a chance to rejuvenate the sport and rekindle the passion of local fans.

“We’re proud to collaborate with New Dawn Boxing Promotion to make this happen,” Soko said, expressing confidence in the event’s potential to unify and energize the community.

The main bout will be between Limbani Lano from Mzuzu and Brighton Micheni from Lilongwe and many other supporting bouts.

The December bouts mark the beginning of what many hope will be a lasting revival of boxing culture in Mzuzu.