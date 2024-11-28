In a bid to tackle food insecurity and enhance resilience among farmers in Malawi, the Cooperative Development Foundation of Canada (CDF Canada) has launched an innovative project integrating aquaculture and agriculture.

The five-year initiative, funded by the Government of Norway, aims to improve livelihoods in eight districts, including Mzimba, by promoting sustainable farming practices.

The project introduces a self-sufficient farming model combining fish farming with crops like rice, maize, yellow sweet potatoes, and fruit trees under agroforestry. Livestock, such as rabbits, are also included, contributing organic fertilizers and pest control solutions.

Tiwonge Soko Nyirenda, an Integrated Aquaculture and Agriculture Management Specialist at CDF Canada, highlighted the dual benefits of the system during a launch event in Mzimba on Wednesday.

“Farmers can use pond mud as a natural fertilizer and pond water for irrigation, reducing reliance on chemical inputs.

Livestock like rabbits further enhance soil fertility and offer additional income opportunities,” she explained.

The initiative is a direct response to recent natural disasters, including Cyclones Freddy and Ana, which devastated fish farming communities. “Cyclones wiped out many fish farms, leaving farmers vulnerable.

By diversifying their income sources through crop farming and livestock the project ensures farmers can sustain themselves even when one sector is impacted,” Nyirenda added.

Local officials have lauded the project for its potential to transform farming practices in the region.

Andrew Saukani, Fisheries Officer for Mzimba South, praised the initiative, saying, “This approach addresses critical challenges faced by farmers, including dependence on single-income streams and the environmental impact of chemical farming.”

With a budget of K841.3 million, the program will support 1,528 farmers across Malawi, including 167 in Mzimba. Beneficiaries from areas such as Eswazini, Kazomba, Manyamula, Mbalachanda, and Zombwe are expected to see improved food security, nutrition, and economic resilience by 2028