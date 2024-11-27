The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has, for the second time, dismissed Silver Strikers’ appeal regarding the use of ineligible players by Leyman Panthers in the Castel Challenge Cup.

The appeal stems from a match played on November 5, 2024, at Silver Stadium, where Silver Strikers alleged that Leyman Panthers used two ineligible players, Taniel Mhango and Aggrey Msowoya. The players were said to have previously played for Ekwendeni United and Mhuju FC, respectively.

Initially, FAM deemed Silver Strikers’ complaint inadmissible, citing a failure to follow the proper procedures for protesting player eligibility. Silver Strikers subsequently appealed this decision, arguing that the committee erred in deeming their complaint inadmissible.

However, FAM has once again dismissed Silver Strikers’ appeal, upholding their initial decision. The association stated that Silver Strikers’ complaint still failed to meet the necessary procedural requirements.

”In the generality of it all, the Appeal by Silver Strikers fails. The Committee finds that the Competitions Committee rightly found the protest by Silver Strikers inadmissible,” reads part of the FAM statement.

Despite dismissing the appeal, FAM has indicated that they will still investigate the matter to ensure fairness and integrity in the game.