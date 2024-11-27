…Nomads concede late to draw against Mafco FC…

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets’s frustration season was summed up at Civo Stadium on Wednesday afternoon when they gave away a 2-0 goal lead to draw 2-2 against Civil Service United, registering their 13th draw of the season.

As Mighty Mukuru Wanderers dropped points at home against Mafco FC, Kalisto Pasuwa’s charges had an opportunity to reduce the gap with their rivals, and they were 26 minutes away from collecting three points before conceding two goals similarly.

This second consecutive draw means the defending champions have dropped four points from their final two games in the Central Region after they were also held to a goalless draw away to Silver Strikers last Saturday.

The opening minutes saw the two teams failing to create meaningful chances until the 17th minute when Chikumbutso Salima was brought down by Masiya Manda inside the penalty box.

Referee David Chinoko wasted no time by awarding the visitors a penalty from which Nickson Nyasulu stepped up to slot the ball home, 0-1.

After scoring the goal, the match was disturbed by the rains, but despite this, the action continued, with Bullets dominating play while Civil sat back to avoid conceding another goal.

With 21 minutes played, John Dambuleni saw his powerful header missing Mkungula’s right-hand post with an inch. The defender was found unmarked by Damiano Kunje’s well-taken corner kick.

Moments later, Phodo had his chance in the 28th minute when he got the better of Dambuleni in the box, but he sent his shot wide from close range.

33 minutes on the clock, Kondowe was found unmarked by Yamikani Mologeni’s cross, but he headed wide when the goal was open.

As the rains were coming down heavily, the pitch was now waterlogged, and the two teams couldn’t play their usual game, ending the first half on a low note.

The situation on the pitch forced Chinoko to delay the match by more than an hour, and when the two teams came out of the dressing room for the second half, Civil came in a very changed side.

Pasuwa brought in Ernest Petro for Chitiyo to try to dominate the midfield as the pitch was very unplayable due to the waterlogged pitch.

Bullets doubled their lead in the 48th minute when Salima delivered a cross from a corner kick, which was missed by Boston Kabango and landed favourably at Kondowe, who slotted the ball home with an intelligent header, 0-2.

The second goal forced Abbas Makawa to make a triple substitution of Horrace Nchoma, Mathews Hamza, and Chikaiko Batison for Kunje, Kabango and, Chifundo Ngapenga.

These changes were all that Civil wanted as they increased their attacking pace and, in most cases, used secondary balls to keep Bullets’ defence busy.

At the other end, Salima continued to torment Manda and Dambuleni, and he almost scored a goal in the 58th minute when his long-range shot was deflected out for a corner kick which was easily defended by the hosts.

In the 64th minute, Makawa’s men started their comeback through Batison, who spotted Mkungula off his line before hitting the back of the net, 1-2.

Sensing danger, Pasuwa brought in Lameck Gamphani and Babatunde Adepoju for Phodo and Kondowe in the 75th minute.

Batison was causing more havoc to Gomezgani Chirwa’s led defence with his pace and aggressiveness in the offensive zone.

The game was level in the 80th minute when Chirwa failed to deal with another long-range ball from Moses Banda, and the ball found Batison, who controlled the ball before spotting Mkungula off his line as the shot-stopper left a gap to allow the forward to slot the ball home, 2-2.

Bullets should have responded in the 82nd minute when Salima raced into the offensive zone before releasing a thunderous strike, which was well saved by John for a corner kick, which was defended by Dambuleni.

Pasuwa brought in Lloyd Aaron for Gumbo in the 84th minute to try to control the midfield, which was in the hands of the hosts.

There was a penalty shout in the 88th minute when Dambuleni brought down Salima inside the penalty box, but Chinoko waved play on, leaving every Bullets fanatic in total disbelief.

Three minutes were added to the clock, but the two teams had to settle for a draw after the end of the match.

The result means Bullets have registered their 13th draw in the 2024 season as they sit third in the standings with 46 points from 27 games.

At Kamuzu Stadium, Wanderers gave a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Mafco FC. Lawrence Chaziya and Isaac Kaliyati had given the Nomads an early advantage, but with four minutes to go, Mafco scored two goals through Auspicious Kadzongola and Bernard Chimaimba to break the hearts of supporters who could not believe it as their team surrendered the title chase to Silver Strikers.

This result means Silver just needs three points to seal their first league title in eleven years.

The Bankers recorded a 2-0 victory over Baka City through a strike each from Charles Chipala and Stain Davie. Peter Mponda’s men have 61 points from 27 games.