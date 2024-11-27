Lingadzi Police have arrested three men for allegedly stealing Malawi Telecommunications Limited (MTL) cables in Lilongwe District.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police, Maria Kumwenda, has confirmed the arrest.

According to Kumwenda, police received a complaint from MTL about their premises being tampered with by unknown criminals who went away with cables of worthy MK1,400,000.00.

“Acting on this, Lingadzi Police Station detectives launched a manhunt which led to the arrest of Bernard Sikaliveti, Frank Hadji and Joseph Phiri,” she explained.

Kumwenda added that the three were found at the Golden Peacock Hotel, where they were loading the stolen cables in a taxi.

They will appear in court soon and answer the charges levelled against them after admitting to having stolen the cables at City Center in Lilongwe.