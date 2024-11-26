The United Democratic Front (UDF) has expressed grave concern over a rising wave of political violence and the apparent failure of law enforcement to intervene effectively.

The party’s concerns were amplified following the chaotic disruption of peaceful protests in Lilongwe on Monday.

The demonstrations, organized by the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), aimed to demand the resignation of Energy Minister Ibrahim Matola and Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) CEO Henry Kachaje over the ongoing fuel crisis.

However, a group of masked individuals wielding pangas violently interrupted the protest, raising fears about the erosion of democratic freedoms.

In a strongly worded statement, UDF spokesperson Dyson Jangia criticized the unchecked activities of these masked groups, questioning their funding sources and why they are allowed to operate without consequences.

The statement says: “As a party that played a key role in securing the democratic freedoms Malawi has today, the UDF strongly opposes any actions that put these hard-won freedoms at risk. With the 2025 elections approaching, it is crucial to address the growing threats to peaceful protests to guarantee free, fair, and safe elections.”

He emphasized the urgent need for authorities to address the situation to protect Malawi’s democracy.