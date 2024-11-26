The National Water Resources Authority (NWRA) has called on communities living along the Dwangwa River to safeguard the vital water source from destructive human activities. The plea was made by the authority’s Public Relations Officer, Masozi Kasambala, during a meeting with district stakeholders in Mzimba.

Kasambala highlighted the importance of the Dwangwa River, which originates in Zambia and flows through Mzimba on its way to Nkhotakota. He described it as a critical water reservoir that supports various livelihoods. However, he warned that human activities such as farming and construction near the riverbanks pose a significant threat to the river’s health.

“The communities along the Dwangwa River must refrain from cultivating and building near the riverbanks. These activities not only endanger the ecosystem but also threaten water availability for future generations,” Kasambala emphasized.

Jacob Mkandawire, a Water Officer for M’mbelwa District Council, assured stakeholders that his office would work closely with community members to spread awareness.

“We will engage the people, especially in the Khosolo area, to protect the Dwangwa River, which serves as a key source of water for many,” Mkandawire said.

During the meeting, the NWRA also provided an update on water levels in the region.

The authority noted that the current hydrological year is expected to bring higher water levels in both the Shire River and Lake Malawi, underscoring the need for sustainable water resource management.

The call to action aims to ensure that the Dwangwa River remains a reliable resource for communities while maintaining its ecological balance.