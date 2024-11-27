Karonga-based rights activist Lytone Mangochi has asked the newly elected executive committee of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) under Dalitso Kabambe to discipline the country’s Vice President Michael Usi with a strong word that from the elective conference onwards, he is not a leader of the movement.

He said he thought that by announcing that he was not going to Mzuzu for an elective conference, Usi was speaking from his heart not knowing that he has a hidden agenda to continue dividing the UTM.

He said recently that Usi was welcomed at the BICC in Lilongwe by a group of women cladding in UTM attire, saying this is speaking for itself that he is still President of the party and has the powers to call UTM women to dance for him.

Speaking through a video clip, Mangochi said delegates to the UTM elective conference in Mzuzu chose Kabambe to be the party’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) or President meaning that UTM has one President, he is Kabambe.

Mangochi said Usi has been against the UTM right from before Saulosi Chilima was escorted to an early grave by refusing to dress himself in UTM attires arguing that he was serving the government of President Lazarus Chakwera as Cabinet Minister.

He said after the death of Chilima, Usi found himself in love with the UTM by dressing himself in UTM attire, besides rising from Cabinet Minister to the position of Vice President of the Republic of Malawi.

The activist has warned Usi that if he doesn’t stop using the name of UTM in his activities, he will, on 5th December 2024, lead demonstrators to demonstrate at his house that UTM is one and not two, as Dr Usi is claiming.

Mangochi said he plans to take UTM members to the MCP, a thing which must be rejected at all costs, advising him to dress the women that are following him wherever he is going as Vice President his colour for “ODYA ZAKE ALIBE MULANDU”, the party he formed.

“We should not allow Usi to finish UTM; he has fought a good fight with the UTM while Dr. Chilima was alive, and today, he has an agenda sponsored by the MCP to destroy the UTM,” he said.

He has finally appealed to Malawians living in the diaspora to support opposition parties they belong to so that together they can liberate the country from MCP and President Chakwera who has taken Malawi back to dictatorship as was during Kamuzu Banda’s reign.