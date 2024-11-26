In a bid to strengthen the enforcement of fisheries regulations, Ripple Africa has trained judiciary and police officials in Nkhata Bay under its Fish for Tomorrow project.

The training focused on the Fisheries Conservation Management Act to improve the handling of cases related to illegal fishing.

Force Ngwira, Ripple Africa’s Country Director, explained that the initiative addresses critical gaps in law enforcement knowledge.

“By bridging this gap, we hope to enhance fish conservation in Lake Malawi,” he said, noting that challenges such as limited understanding among fishermen and frequent transfers of trained personnel undermine progress.

Nkhata Bay District Commissioner Rodgers Newa urged the participants to pass on their knowledge to local communities to create a ripple effect of awareness.

He commended Ripple Africa for its dedication to environmental conservation and its partnership with the government to protect Malawi’s natural resources.