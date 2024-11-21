In a heated race for the 2024 TNM Super League title, Silver Strikers’ head coach, Peter Mponda, has expressed frustrations over what he sees as questionable officiating that could impact the outcome of the season.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, after his team’s resounding 6-1 victory over Mafco FC at the Civo Stadium in Lilongwe, Mponda didn’t hold back in addressing the challenges his side faces both on and off the pitch.

Mponda pointed to the National Referees Association’s decision to assign officials from Blantyre home to their title rivals, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers as a potential conflict of interest.

“Surprisingly, we’re consistently getting referees from Blantyre, especially considering that Wanderers are also in the hunt for the league title,” he said.

He specifically called out referee Mwayi Msungama, who officiated the Mafco game, accusing him of poor decision-making that nearly undermined Silver Strikers’ performance.

Despite this, Mponda confidently stated that his team overcame those challenges to secure an emphatic win. Looking ahead to their upcoming clash against Wanderers in Blantyre, he hinted at a sarcastic hope that Msungama would officiate again, suggesting his team would prevail regardless of perceived bias.

“The referees’ decisions are making things unnecessarily difficult,” Mponda said, citing controversial calls from their recent matches. He described incidents where key players were unfairly penalized, including Chimwemwe Idana, who received a yellow card for celebrating his performance, and Misheck Selemani, who was shown a red card for unclear reasons.

Silver Strikers are holding firm at the top of the league table with 57 points from 25 games, while Wanderers trail closely with 53 points from 26 matches.

As the season draws to a close, the battle for the championship intensifies, with Mponda vowing that his team will not be derailed.

“I’ve said it before: no one will push us out of the league. We’ll fight through every challenge,” he declared.

With the title race tightening and tensions rising, all eyes will be on the critical showdown between the two rivals.